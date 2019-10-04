WAFU tourney: Local Black Stars face Stallions today

The local Black Stars will be afforded an early opportunity to exact revenge on Burkina Faso when the two sides clash at the Stade Lat Dior in the city of Thies in Senegal today.

Earlier in September, the Burkinabe’s beat the local Stars by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers to gain a second successive triumph over the Stars.

But before the Stars head to Burkina for the crunch reverse game, they will have an opportunity to lift their morale with a win as the two sides renew their rivalry at the quarter final stage of the WAFU Cup.

Ghana, defending champions of the tournament, strolled to a 1-0 victory over Gambia in the first round games whilst the Stallions laboured to a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Mauritania after the game ended one apiece.

Stars coach Maxwell Konadu now has the full complement of his squad for the clash after resting the contingent from Asante Kotoko who arrived late in camp from their game against Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia.

He has stated his sides’ readiness and desire to defend the trophy they won on home soil two years ago as he aims to make Ghana the best in the West African sub-region.

Lethal Hearts striker Joseph Esso who announced his presence by fetching the lone goal against Gambia will be joined by in-form Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni upfront to trouble the Burkinabe defence.

Kotoko trio of goalkeeper Felix Annan, hardworking midfielder Justice Blay and the exciting Emmanuel Gyamfi are expected to return to the starting line-up.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO