Shea butter processing factory to be built in Bongo District

All is set for the start of construction works on a shea butter processing factory at Bogrigo in the Bongo District as part of the government’s industrialisation drive – the ‘One District, One Factory’ programme.

Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the project would begin by the end of this month.

On completion, the factory would provide direct employment for about 250 people.

The DCE announced this at a media briefing held to highlight policies and programmes being implemented in the district to fight poverty and make things better for the people.

He said, in all, 194 applications were received from prospective investors and he expressed confidence that it would give tremendous boost to the local economy – create jobs and wealth for the population. Apart from the factory, a warehouse with the capacity to store 1,000 metric tonnes of grain is also being built at Bogrigo.

He said work on this project was about 80 per cent complete adding that the warehouse, meant for commercial farmers, had facilities for offices, grain testing laboratory and washrooms.

“This is not a campaign promise, this is not a non-existing project. It will not be long, we will commission it, put it to use and our farmers will begin to reap some benefits,” he said.

Mr Ayamga also spoke of dam projects, designed to aid agriculture production and said seven out of the 10 dams earmarked for the district, were at various levels of completion.

These are sited at Feo, Kabre, Ayopia, Kodorogo, Kuyelingo, Sambologo and Goo.

Giving details of subsidised fertilisers and improved seeds supplied under the government’s signature ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, he said in 2017, a total of 4,532 farmers, made up of 3,638 males and 894 females benefitted. —-GNA