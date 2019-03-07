Pres’s response to vigilantism dialogue ‘depressing’ – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the President’s response to its letter on the impending political vigilantism dialogue as ‘depressing’ and pedestrian.



The party noted that it is amazed by the President’s response to some recommendations it made on how to end vigilantism in the country in a letter dated February 28, 2019.



Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor indicated that “the state’s denial of its alleged complicity in sponsoring vigilante groups is “depressing” even more bizarre is the denial of the president that they have not sponsored any groups into the national security which we think is most frightening for the president to be doing that is unfortunate.



“The most frightening aspect is the claim by the President that the issue of vigilantes is an issue between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC, I think that is most unfortunate, I don’t know who advised the president on this one.



“The party is also upset the president dismissed the NDC’s request for a third party like the National Peace Council, United Nations Development Programme or the National Commission on Civic Education and other civil society groups to mediate the dialogue between the parties.



“The UNDP is one of the key donor supporters of our democracies, they cannot be outsiders, that suggestion is completely unacceptable, the President said he sees “little basis” for some of the requests made by the NDC.



“I am dismayed, and I believe that Ghanaians share my dismay, that the two parties who have dominated and continue to dominate the politics of the fourth republic cannot meet to dialogue on matters of our nation’s governance and political culture without the intervention of outsiders, it is important that we trust in our own capabilities to resolve our own challenges.



“This notwithstanding, we are ever ready to dialogue on the matter, if the president sleeps over the letter or reads things over and changes his mind, we are ready to be part of any discussion to disband and eliminate vigilantism,” Mr Otokunor assured. –citinewsroom.com