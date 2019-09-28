Plot against Presidency and to destabilise country: Military officer, civilian appear in court . Charged with possession of firearms . Remanded into custody

TWO more persons arrested in connection with possession of explosives, firearms and ammunition, have been remanded at the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) custody, by the Kaneshie District Court yesterday.

They are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, a senior military officer, and Gershon Akpa, a civilian employee at the Ghana Armed Forces.

The two, whose plea is yet to be taken, were charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority.

Their arrest brings to five, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case.

On September 23, 2019, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Medical Director of the Citadel Hospital, Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC), a freight manager, who were apprehended for allegedly manufacturing guns and explosives at the health facility, were arraigned, and slapped with five charges.

At proceedings yesterday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Rosemond Dodua Agyari that the duo belonged to an association called Take Action Ghana (TAG) and had planned to stage demonstrations, ostensibly to topple the government.

He said in July this year, the accused, together with others, now in custody contacted a blacksmith from Alavanyo, in the Volta Region, to manufacture 22 explosives, six ammunitions and five pistols.

The court heard that the manufacturer charged his alleged accomplices GH¢2,300 as the cost of each pistol and GH¢400.00 for each explosive.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in BNI custody to assist in further investigations.

In their first appurtenance in court, Mr Victor Adawudu, the lead counsel for Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui, and Ofosu, reminded the prosecution that the accused were presumed innocent until proven guilty and asked why the plea of his clients could not be taken.

ASP Asare argued that the plea of the accused was not taken because investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Mrs Agyiri explained that the plea of the accused ought not to be taken because some of the charges were beyond her jurisdiction.

Dr MacPlam, was on Friday, September 20, arrested in a police, military and National Security operation, for allegedly manufacturing guns and explosives at Dr Mac-Pam’s health facility, located at Alajo, a suburb of Accra.

He was arrested alongside an accomplice, and is in BNI custody.

A source later disclosed to the Ghanaian Times last Sunday that 15 assault rifles had already been manufactured and stockpile of explosives were uncovered at a backroom inside the hospital.

It further stated that Police Crime Scene investigators from the headquarters in Accra had already visited the hospital to gather more information.

The source said the medical doctor and his accomplice had been on the security wanted listed for more than a year before his arrest last Friday.

The case stands adjourned.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA