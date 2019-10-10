NC rejects Palmer’s appeal

Palmer’s appeal rejected by NC Wilfred Osei Kwaku’s appeal over his disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential election has been rejected.

The interim body has notified the Tema Youth owner over the decision which is expected to ruffle feathers in the country.

The appeal was rejected on the grounds of failing to meet the deadline for the application of the petition.

“Notice of appeal received on Monday 7th October at 3:40 pm,” a letter signed by Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey read.

“Notice of application for an interim injunction on the decision of the GFA Election Committee received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm

“Statement in support for the application for an injunction pending Appeal received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm.

“We regret to inform you that based on the above listed documents received before the deadline, your appeal was unsuccessful.”

But sources close to Palmer, have given hint of a decision to contest the matter at FIFA and CAS following the rejection of the appeal by the Normalisation Committee.

With that in mind, it plunges the October 25 date for the election in doubt as the Tema Youth direct embarks on a long road to seen road. -Ghanasocernet





