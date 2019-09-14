Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko crowned Miss United Commonwealth 2019

Twenty-year-old Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko, a final year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been crowned winner of the Miss Commonwealth 2019 beauty pageant in Accra last week.

For her package, she took home a brand new Kia Morning car with a cheque prize of GH₵5,000.

Cheered with glamour and show of competitive talents, the 16 finalists of the Miss Commonwealth Pageant went through series of competition, including stage performance, and speech test among others.

Miss Portia Ahenkan Agyemang, 21, the first runner-up, for her prize, received a cheque of GH₵3,000, while Miss Sheidelle Akosua Samaa Aku Annor, 18, who emerged second runner-up of the competition, received GH₵2,000 as her prize.

However, there were several awards presented to the contestants for their sterling performance exhibited during the competition.

The contestants who excelled and were presented awards were Miss Portia Ahenkan, who was adjudged Miss Talent, and Miss Personality went to Miss Judith.

Miss Eloquent, Congeniality and Miss Catwalk went to Vanessa, Sheidelle and Miranda respectively.

Also, some of the contestants received awards including Miss Photogenic, fitness, peace ambassador, among others.

According to the crowned beauty queen, her tenure as the Miss Commonwealth 2019, would be used to make a remarkable impact to persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

Miss Princess Duncan, Chief Executive of Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2019, said the purpose of the pageant was to find a young, beautiful lady with brains who was confident enough to achieve her projects as a beauty queen.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah