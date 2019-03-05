Mahama: NDC will meet NPP over vigilantism in good faith

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is willing to attend a bi-partisan meeting which will ostensibly seek to end political vigilantism in the country.



“We have written a letter to the President and we say that the National Peace Council is the best organisation to preside over the talks on disbanding vigilantism, NDC is going into that conference in good faith,” the former President stressed.





Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service to celebrate his re-election as flag bearer of the NDC at the Perez Chapel in Accra, former President Mahama noted that the NDC would ensure that objectives of the discussions at the meeting which would be held with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are “upheld.”



President Akufo-Addo, while delivering the 2019 State of the Nation Address instructed the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which he belongs to, to extend an invitation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discuss how to disband their respective vigilante groups.



Citing the recent violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election due to activities of supposed politically-aligned vigilante groups, President Akufo-Addo promised to use legislation to stop the phenomenon of political vigilantism if the two parties fail to stop it voluntarily.



“I want to use the platform of this message to make a sincere, passionate appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC, to come together, as soon as possible, preferably next week, to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politic,” he said.



“I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting, the security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting, if voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter.

“Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups,” President Akufo-Addo added. –citinewsroom.com