Frindosoccer board game launched

Frindosoccer, an indoor board soccer game invented by a retired Ghanaian mathematics tutor, Mr. J.Y Frimpong-Manso, was launched at the Press Centre on Tuesday.

The game, the first of its kind globally, provides an avenue where soccer can be played on a board with a dice while learning the rules of the game of football.

It is intended to be played by all including students, parents, footballers, coaches and workers for educational and recreational purposes.

The event had in attendance Ghana’s longest serving Youth and Sports Minister, Mr E.T Mensah, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Editor of the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Mr David Agbenu.

Addressing guests at the launch, Mr Frimpong-Manso recounted how 47 years ago he conceived the idea of football being played on a board by people who loved the game but were unable to participate in it physically.

He narrated how that started a ‘rough, steep and slippery’ journey to realising his dreams and his unrelenting spirit not to give up though tough situations called for it.

He hinted about the establishment of a Frindo School of Invention to impart the knowledge he has gained after decades of work.

He also mentioned the creation of an app where lovers of soccer can play and enjoy Frindo on their smart devices.

Mr E.T Mensah congratulated Mr Frimpong-Manso for his perseverance, recalling some fond memories when he first encountered him in 1989.

He called for support for the initiative he described as laudable and innovative venture that serves a lot of purposes and a source of inspiration for upcoming Ghanaian inventors.

GOC president, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah who chaired the event stressed the need for Ghanaians to appreciate and support their own.

He asked the youth not to discount the power of small beginnings as with time they will culminate into bigger success.

Mr Nunoo Mensah purchased the first board for GH¢5,000.00; Mr Agbenu purchased one for GH¢2,000.00 and donated it to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) while Mr E.T Mensah purchased one for GH¢1,000.00.

The board game can also be purchased on online shopping app Kikuu.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO