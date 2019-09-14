Daughters of Glorious Jesus out with book

Distinguished gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have launched a book titled, ‘Our Story’, to encapsulate their journey to stardom as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The group is made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah.

The 229-paged book, has nine chapters, titled; Five Little Voices, Resurrection Power, The Mentor, Don’t Mind for T’adi, The Wonderful Name, All things Shall Be Added, Light Affliction, These Signs Shall Follow Them and Besides Every Successful Woman.

In an Interview with The Spectator, they said the content of the book cuts across every aspect of their lives, adding that it captured how they started and were able to override the challenges to get to the height they attained in three decades and counting.

“We want to encourage a lot of people coming up and who might face difficult times. They must understand that in every good thing, you have to sacrifice and pay a price”.

On their music career, they told the paper, that they would produce more music, adding that they have even started recording songs that would be released soon.

“We are not stopping, we will continue, we are recording and hopefully it will be out before the end of the year,” they said.

They further advised gospel musicians to live in the shadows of Christ in all the things they do, and with that their career would blossom.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme