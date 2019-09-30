AFCON U-23: Ghana to know group opponents Wednesday

Ghana’s Black Meteors will know their group opponents in the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

The Black Meteors defeated the Fennec Foxes of Algeria in the final qualifier to book a place in the tournament which kicks off from November 8-22, 2019.

According to CAF and the LOC, the postponement of the draw for the tournament to Wednesday was due to logistical reasons.

It will, however, take place at the iconic 19th Century Palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia are the team’s vying for the three slots to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. –Ghanasoccernet