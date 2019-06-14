10 fuel stations busted… for cheating customers

A total of 10 fuel stations in the Greater Accra and Central Regions have been found to be cheating their customers.

They were caught by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) during a routine national fuel measuring device verification exercise conducted in the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern Regions.

They include Shell, Motorway Extension; Total, McCarthy Hill; GOIL, Mile 11; Frimps Oil, Tetegu junction; GOIL, Galilea; Frimps Oil, Spintex Road and Glory Oil, Spintex Road.

Others are Allied Oil, Sakaman; Shell, Amanfrom West and Goodness Energy, Kasoa, according to a statement issued by the Corporate Communications of the Authority , in Accra, yesterday.

They were found to be under-delivering the right quantities of fuel when their fuel pumps were inspected.

Aside the 10 companies, it said two other companies Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road and Agapet, Spintex Road had broken the GSA seal without permission during the unannounced verification exercise.

According to the statement, the inspection was conducted at 65 randomly selected stations in the three regions out of which 55 delivered right quantities of fuel to their customers.

Stations visited by inspectors from the Metrology Directorate of GSA included 11 Shell stations, 15 Total stations, 12 GOIL stations, three from Petrosol and two each from Frimps , Top Oil, Star oil ,Nick Petroleum , Puma.

The team visited a station each , belonging to Goodness , Semanhyia, Galaxy Oil , Agapet , Glory Oil , Allied, Radiances , EVl , Power Fuel , Universal, Compass Oleum ,Fraga Oil , Lucky Oil and Engen.

The statement said the exercise, was part of GSA’s mandate to enforce the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act 1975, NRCD 326, which enjoins the authority to inspect fuel measuring and dispensing instruments.

The exercise was to verify the accuracy of fuel dispensing pumps used by fuel dealers, inspect and record if the fuel stations have the required gauges and ensure that GSA plastic seals on dispensing pumps are not tampered with

It said the team was to lock the nozzles of dispensing pumps that are under-delivering and issued out notices of failure if the pumps failed the test for a penalty.

The statement reaffirmed GSA’s commitment to continue to execute its legal mandate to protect consumers and promote trade by collaborating with the National Petroleum Authority and other statutory bodies as well as with the oil marketing companies.

It said GSA was counting on the support and collaboration of the general public and all stakeholders in this national exercise.



BY TIMES REPORTER