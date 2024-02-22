World Athletics to certify Legon tracks

Ghana Athletics Presi­dent, Bawa Fuseini, has officially announced the arrival of the World Athletics of­ficials to conduct certification of the athletics tracks in preparation for the upcoming maiden edition of the 2024 National Invitational Schools Athletics Championship (NISAC) scheduled for the Uni­versity of Ghana Stadium.

With the event set to com­mence on Sunday, Bawa em­phasised the readiness of the University of Ghana to host all 59 schools from various regions, as­suring all stakeholders.

Speaking on the Citi FM breakfast show, Mr Bawa Fuseini stated that the final works on the tracks will be done by the close of tomorrow.

“The instal­lation of the tracks started on Tuesday. They are currently working on the markings of the lanes, that will be done by today.”

He said on Monday, “World Athletics will be in Ghana to certify the tracks; they will finish the lanes which will take a day to dry and then on Monday we are good to go.”

The student-athletes are prepar­ing and ready to go for the maid­en edition of the competition.

The 2024 NISAC runs from February 24-28 at the University of Gha­na Stadium at Legon with over 50 Senior High Schools set to be represented in the championship with 19 events to be competed in. — Citis­ports