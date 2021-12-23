Week-long tennis tourney ends in Kumasi

A week-long tennis tournament at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Court in Kumasi, has ended.



It was organized by the Tentrico Consults in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and MTN.



About 76 tennis players participated in the tourney that was opened to all ages ranging from 30 to 64.



The tournament was climaxed with an exhibition match between two top players in Ghana-Johnson Acquah and Samuel Antwi, with the latter winning the day.



Mr.Kwabena Boateng beat the chief of Amakom, Nana Attakora, in a tough singles 55-64 age category match.



As a key conduit to promoting physical workout among the players, the tournament, which promoted both singles and doubles matches for all the age categories and genders, was aimed at bringing the tennis players to celebrate the year 2021.



Winners and runners up took home plaques and products from sponsors, with Messrs, Jesse Desbordes and Henry Boni Quarshie, executive members of GTF, facilitating the programme.



President of the GTF, Mr.Isaac Aboagye Duah, expressed concern about the oldies who did not take part in the tournament, hoping that in 2022 the trend would change.



Tennis, he said, was about numbers to enable sponsors take delight in sponsoring and urged all lovers of tennis to come on board.



He called on the tennis clubs to focus on youth development by having under 12, 14 and 16 players for the future of tennis, as some investors were willing to support and encourage them to attend school.



Mr. Kwabena Gyembibi, Ashanti Regional GTF President, also commended the sponsors and hoped that next year’s tournament would be held in Kumasi.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI