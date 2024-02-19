Vodafone Ghana Foundation provides free health screening to Dodi Community

In a significant stride toward community well-being, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation on Friday, November 24, took its bi-monthly Healthfest programme to Dodi, a vibrant community nestled in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Aligned with Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to social responsibility, the initiative provided free medical care to over 583 residents.

A dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists delivered their expertise, conducting screenings for prevalent ailments such as blood pressure, blood glucose, typhoid, Hepatitis B, malaria as well as ultrasound scans.

Beyond diagnosis, the Healthfest programme embraced a comprehensive approach to community well-being by distributing essential medication to those in need.

The impact of care extended further, with the Foundation enrolling over 350 individuals on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for continued healthcare support.

Nana Okoampa Gyasi II, Dodi Hene, expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s empathetic stance towards the health of the people.

He commended the Foundation for extending the Healthfest program to their community and urged them to persevere in their noble endeavours.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Manager for Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability and External Communication said, “When we visited some of the communities of the Akosombo dam spillage last month, there were reports of health challenges in the communities, and so we thought it prudent to follow up with our Healthfest initiative to provide some medical relief to the community members. We are proud of this initiative and remain committed to improving the well-being of our communities”.

BY TIMES REPORTER