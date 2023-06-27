Unemployed remanded for allegedly stealing ECG electric cables

The Accra Circuit Court remanded an unemployed man, for allegedly stealing electric cable, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Geoffrey Obuobi, 31, is also ac­cused of causing damage to ECG electric cable valued GH¢1,900.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally interfering with ECG distribution meter, causing unlawful damage and stealing.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused in police custody, to reappear on June 30.

Mr Paul Assibi Abariga, prose­cuting said that the complainant, Mr Francis Quansah, is a staff of ECG, Roman Ridge, Accra, while the accused was a resident of Nima.

The prosecution said the Accra East District of ECG had been experiencing rampant stealing of electric cables in its transformers at Nima and its environs.

The court heard that copper cables were stolen from ECG transformer at Nima, and they were replaced to give electric pow­er to customers.

Mr Abariga said the com­plainant and a team of technician went to work on the same ECG transformer.

The prosecution said when the complainant and the team left the place, the accused went to the transformer and cut core cable copper.

The prosecution said people in the neighbourhood attested ac­cused, who attempted bolting with ECG core cable copper valued GH¢1,900.

The accused was handed over to Nima Police and later referred to the ECG for investigation.

The prosecution said the accused denied the offence in his caution statement to the police. —GNA