Unemployed jailed 12 months for stealing TV set

The Enchi District Court has sentenced a 19-year-old unemployed to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a television (TV) set at Aowinman Hotel in the Aowin Municipality of the Western Region.

Daniel Martey, charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on each count.

The court, however, directed that the sentences would run concurrently.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, David Waja, was the manager of Aowinman Hotel in Enchi.

He said on January 24, 2022, at about 0100hours, the convict, who resided in Enchi, sneaked into the Aowinman Hotel, while the complainant had retired to bed.

Martey took a key at the reception, opened the door to a room and stole the 32-inch Nasco television set.

While Martey was attempting to flee with the television set, some witnesses arrested and escorted him to the Enchi Police Station together with the exhibit. -GNA