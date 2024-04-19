OSP files fresh charges against former PPA boss

The Office of the Spe­cial Prosecutor (OSP) on Wednesday filed fresh charges against the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He faces eight charges related to the misuse of public office for personal gain and manipulation of the procurement process to gain an unfair advantage in securing procurement contracts.

Additionally, one charge of misusing public office for personal profit against his co-accused, Francis Kwaku, who happens to be his brother-in-law, has been dropped.

The case was referred to the OSP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the back of an audio-visual documentary titled Contracts for Sale – an inves­tigative journalistic piece conduct­ed by Manasseh Azure Awuni and aired by the Multimedia Group.

Initially, charged alongside his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, who served as the CEO of Talent Discovery Limited, on May 25, 2022, Mr Adjei is alleged to be the majority shareholder in Talent Discovery Limited, with Mr Arhin holding a minority stake.

The accusations revolve around the exploitation of Talent Discovery Limited as a front to secure public contracts.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA