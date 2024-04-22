Danger looms at Oyibi-Sasaabi!

The Ghanaian Times last week chanced upon this wooden pylon almost breaking down, apparently after the pole had virtually been consumed by bush fire at Oyibi-Sasaabi, close to Hayaat Senior High School in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

We, are therefore, calling on the Electricity Company or its agency at Oyibi-Sasaabi to move in, as a matter of urgency, to replace the pole and create fire-belt around the electricity line to forestall any disaster in the area. This is one of the best ways ECG can prevent fatal accidents.

Apart from the fact that the total destruction of the pole might result in erratic power supply to the community, it poses a serious threat to the lives of the residents.