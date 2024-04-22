2 teachers in court over alleged examination offences

Two teachers appeared before the Accra Cir­cuit Court, for allegedly committing offences during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

They are accused of illegally possessing BECE Information Communication Technology (ICT) and French Language ex­amination papers, on their mobile phones.

Jephtern Kwame Nkrumah and James Kodia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and two counts of illegal possession of West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 BECE examination papers (ICT practical questions and French language solved ques­tions).

Theypleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, granted them GH¢ 50,000 bail each, to be supported by one surety each, who must be within the court’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, the court or­dered prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, to file disclosures within three weeks, and adjourned the case to May 20.

The prosecution told the court that accused allegedly committed the offence on September 16, 2020, at the Evangelical Presbyte­rian School, at Mamprobi, Accra, during the BECE.

Chief Insp. Okuffo said the complainant is Lieutenant Colonel Rexford Adu (rtd), Security Coor­dinator at WAEC.

The prosecution said Nk­rumah is a teacher at Nii Kojo Ababio Basic School, Accra, a Kodia is a French and ICT tutor at Mamprobi Sempe 1 Basic School, Accra.

Chief Insp.Okuffo said the complainant alleged that during the 2020 BECE, which was held nationwide, he (complainant)intercepted a snapshot of 2020 BECE, ICT, and French language examination question papers on WhatsApp.

The prosecution said the complainant assigned Alex Doku, an intelligence agent, attached to the WAEC, to monitor the situation and identify schools that would indulge in any examination malpractice in Accra.

Chief Insp. Okuffo said, Doku visited the Evangelical Presbyte­rian School in Mamprobi, Accra, and after scrutiny of Nkrumah’s mobile phone, a snapshot of answered ICT BECE questions as well as ongoing French Language examination questions,were found. The prosecution said the accused were arrested, and during investigations, Nkrumah confessed to instructing Kodia to answer the examination questions for him. —GNA