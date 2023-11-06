UBA Ghana’s MD adjudged CEO of the Year

Mr Chris Ofikulu, the Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UBA West Africa and Managing Director of UBA Ghana has been awarded the prestigious ‘Banking CEO of the Year’ category at this year’s Ghana CEO Awards.

The award is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, and achievements, demonstrates lead­ership, vision, and the creation of economic growth while contribut­ing to the economy.

The individual must have made a positive impact on the business community over a year and demon­strated being a model of business excellence.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr Ofikulu thanked the organisers of the awards for considering him a fitting recipient of the Best Banking CEO of the year 2023.

He dedicated the award to the board, management, and the entire staff at UBA Ghana, acknowl­edging their unwavering support and their essential role in making UBA Ghana the preferred bank for Ghanaians.

Mr Ofikulu emphasized the bank’s commitment to providing holistic and seamless banking solu­tions for individuals and businesses, leveraging their combined strengths in banking.

He also assured customers that the bank would continue to work tirelessly to meet their needs and preferences by offering innovative banking services and products across various business segments.

Earlier this year, the World Business Outlook Awards also pub­lished the UBA Ghana MD as the “Banking CEO of the Year 2023 for his excellent contributions to the business and finance sector.

BY TIMES REPORTER