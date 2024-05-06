LEAP to increase grant 100% by end of year – Ministry

The Livelihood Empow­erment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme will by the end of this year increase cash grant to beneficiaries by 100 per cent to support efforts in order to reduce poverty in the country, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has disclosed.

Currently, beneficiaries in a household of one are paid GH¢128, while a household of two, three and four receive GH¢152, GH¢176 and GH¢212 respectively.

To this end, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Pro­tection in a statement issued in Ac­cra yesterday said it was working in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to conclude the necessary steps to realise the increment in the current grant size.

The head of the LEAP Manage­ment Secretariat, Dr Myles Ongoh, who disclosed these in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said in line with this, the LEAP Management Secretariat was awaiting approval to “recalibrate” the grant size of beneficiaries to reflect the new rates ahead of the “89th cycle pay­ment” which is expected to begin this week.

Dr Ongoh, who was speaking to this reporter on the backdrop of achievement of the LEAP, said presently 350,580 households across 260 districts in the country were benefitting from the LEAP.

He said the secretariat had undertaken comprehensive reas­sessment efforts including a pilot project in 10 districts of the five regions of the north, utilising the Ghana National Household Regis­try (GNHR) data.

“As a result, households are being reassessed for eligibility, with some removed, others graduating, and new enrollments initiated.

A community-level field oper­ation further verifies beneficiary statuses, ensuring timely adjust­ments to the programme’s roster,” he added.

Highlighting other successes, the statement said LEAP had registered about 80 per cent of beneficiaries on to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and trained Regional and District Officers to build capacity on LEAP finance policies, procedures and case management processes.

Also, LEAP conducted quarterly community level field visit to as­sess progress made on programme implementation.

To ensure its efficiency and ac­countability, Dr Ongoh added that LEAP had enhanced its monitor­ing efforts, identifying households that had not accessed grants for consecutive payment cycles.

LEAP was rolled out in 2008 to provide vital support to Gha­na’s most vulnerable households through bi-monthly cash grants and strategic interventions to alle­viate extreme poverty and foster human capital development among disadvantaged communities.

