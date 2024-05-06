AWUSCO marks 60th anniversary at Tsito

The government is collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and other social partners has to resolve factors mitigating against quality education in the country, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said

According to the Vice President, some of the challenges include lack of adequate technology, learning facilities, classrooms, science laboratory and inadequate trained and motivated teachers.

Dr Bawumia said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa at the 60th anniversary celebration of Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO) at Tsito in the Volta region on Saturday.

The anniversary was held on the theme “60 years of quality education: benefits and relevance in contemporary times.”

At the ceremony, a GH¢1.6 million health centre built by the Old Students Union of AWUSCO (OSUA) was inaugurated for the school to cater for the health needs of students and people of Tsito and surrounding communities.

According to Dr Bawumia, the government as part of the 60th anniversary package for the school, would construct a 3,000-seating capacity assembly hall, provision of 80 unit classroom block, 2,000 classroom tables and chairs, vehicles including 66 seater bus and a double cabin pick-up.

He also mentioned that the government would upgrade the existing science laboratory into a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory.

He emphasised the critical role education played in driving national transformation and development agenda which had culminated into a number of interventions put in place to provide quality education for all.

The Vice President urged all stakeholders to continue to support the government policies to ensure that the interest of present and future generations was protected.

National President of the Old Student Union of AWUSCO (OSUA), Prof Leonard Amekudzi, said the alumni would continue to support several projects in the school to raise high the image of their alma mater.

He said currently the union had a membership of about 5,000 and had created platforms for all, adding that “we continue to facilitate year group formation and collaborating with the AWUSCO management to transition the fresh school leavers into OSUA membership.”

Prof Amekudzi who is also the Provost, College of Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said the interest of OSUA members had been significantly increased in the school’s activities and enhanced networking among members.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU