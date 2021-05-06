Sports

Tony Aubynn retained as Stars management c’ttee

May 6, 2021
0 Less than a minute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council (EC) member, Dr. Tony Aubynn retained his position as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

The Medeama SC Board Chairman will continue to steer affairs for the next one year.

Dr. Aubynn has over 20 years of senior management experience spanning the mining industry.

Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu who chairs the Upper East Regional Football Association will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the committee are Takyi Arhin, Kwasi Adu, Terry Maxwell Aidan and Alphonse Kudjoe Agbetsise.

Show More

Related Articles

Ghana to host 2021 Africa Goalball Championships

May 6, 2021

Hisense supports Boys Brigade gala

May 6, 2021
Photo of Hearts coach blames Dreams FC defeat on numerical disadvantage

Hearts coach blames Dreams FC defeat on numerical disadvantage

May 6, 2021
Photo of Atia, Lariba excel at Adenta marathon

Atia, Lariba excel at Adenta marathon

May 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close