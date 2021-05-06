Tony Aubynn retained as Stars management c’ttee

Less than a minute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council (EC) member, Dr. Tony Aubynn retained his position as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

The Medeama SC Board Chairman will continue to steer affairs for the next one year.

Dr. Aubynn has over 20 years of senior management experience spanning the mining industry.

Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu who chairs the Upper East Regional Football Association will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the committee are Takyi Arhin, Kwasi Adu, Terry Maxwell Aidan and Alphonse Kudjoe Agbetsise.