Stanbic Bank supports flood victims in 11 N/R c’nities

The Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated large quantities of relief items to eleven flood-affected communities in the Kumbungu and Savelugu districts in the Northern Region.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, cartons of Key bar soap, student-size mattresses and bales of used clothing.

Stanbic Bank Manager in charge of the Northern Cluster of Stanbic Bank branches, Alhaji Husseini Nabil, presenting the items on behalf the management of the bank at the weekend, said the donation was part of the bank’s Social Corporate Responsibility.

The regional manager indicated that the bank was committed to assisting to reduce the suffering of the flood victims in the various communities.

The beneficiary communities included Nawuni, Tibung and Afayili in the Kumbungu district, where houses were destroyed and farms submerged in water in early September, 2020.

In the Savelugu Municipality, communities affected included Suhugtampia, Dipali, Tigla, Kukubila, Nakpanzoo and Nabogu.

Alhaji Nabil indicated that “our bank is therefore collaborating with the district assemblies and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to have accurate data on the number of houses and people affected in order for us to adopt the best way to give the needed support.”

Alhaji Nabil, while empathising with the victims on behalf of the bank, pledged that the bank would do everything to address their plight.

Yoo-Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, who received the items on behalf of the flood victims, commended the Stanbic Bank for their kind gesture.

He said that “the help would bring relief to the victims, who are putting up with friends and relatives”.

Yoo-Naa pledged to ensure that every victim of the disaster would receive his or her fair share of the assistance.

The Assembly member of Nawuni, Mr Alhassan Yussif, thanked the management of Stanbic for the donation, stressing that “the management of the bank are life savers”.

