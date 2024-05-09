Zoomlion Executive Chairman dedicates successes of conglomerate to employees

The Executive Chairman of Zoomlion/Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has ex­pressed his gratitude to the staff of the company and the broader Jospong Group for their enduring commitment and sacrifices.

Addressing a gathering of employees from over 80 subsid­iaries at the company’s headquar­ters in Accra to launch this year’s Employee Month, Dr Agyepong hailed them as the bedrock of the company’s growth and global success.

He underscored the theme “Dare to Dream”, urging staff to reflect on their individual empow­erment and collective impact on the company.

Dr Agyepong emphasised the company’s core values of steward­ship and people-focus, calling on all workers to prioritise the welfare of their colleagues, including retirees.

He stressed the importance of mutual respect and camaraderie among employees, highlighting the diverse backgrounds that enrich the Jospong family.

Dr Agyepong offered a prayer for God’s protection and long life for all employees to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

He advocated a culture of un­conditional love and forgiveness.

Additionally, he advised stra­tegic retirement planning and announced a significant annual allocation for staff welfare, includ­ing low-interest loans for personal empowerment.

The guest speaker, Dr Helen Hagan, urged employees to give their best in their roles, likening it to serving a higher purpose.

She emphasised the impor­tance of retirement planning for individuals of all ages. The event was attended by Chief Operating Officers of the various clusters, Managing Directors, Chief Direc­tors, and retired employees.

