Efficient time mgt key to economic recovery – Rev. Sarpong
An Accra-based industrialist, Reverend Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, has stressed the importance of efficient time management for accelerated national economic recovery.
According to the President of the Ghana Timber Millers Organisation (GTMO), Ghanaians, particularly the working class, must prioritise time management as a vital index for production.
“For far too long we have been toying with time management in our workplaces and treated it as if it isn’t a critical factor for production,” he said during an engagement with journalists yesterday.
Rev. Sarpong emphasised that unless the government enforces effective time management, especially in the public sector, productivity will continue to suffer.
“Time is of the essence in planning and, indeed, every human endeavour, but what do we see? As workers we go to work late, close before the scheduled time, or leave as and when we like.
In some cases, a significant amount of time is spent by officials, both public and private, attending conferences, workshops, and meetings, to the detriment of productivity,” he stated.
Although conferences, workshops, and meetings are intended to enhance productivity, they should be planned in a way that they do not unduly interfere with productivity.
Rev. Sarpong, also a philanthropist and Founder cum President of Friends of Rivers and Water Bodies (FRWB), an environmental non-governmental organisation, expressed unhappiness that almost all key public and private business establishments and offices in the country have their head offices located in the capital, Accra, making regular trips from other parts of the country to the capital for business transactions virtually inevitable.
The industrialist cited numerous instances of businessmen, public officials, and others having to travel long distances to Accra to transact business only to be told that they could not be attended to due to the simple excuse that management or appropriate officials were either attending conferences, workshops, or meetings.
BY TIMES REPORTER