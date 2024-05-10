NGO launches scholarship for 30 needy students in GAR

A lecturer at the Univer­sity of Ghana, Accra, Pro­fessor Ransford Gyampo, has urged the government to iden­tify and recognise philanthropists who use their wealth to transform the lives of others.

Such a gesture, he explained, was the only way to touch the heart of those who flaunt their wealth in glorifying themselves instead of using it for the good of society.

Prof. Gyampo made these remarks at the launch of a Scholar­ship Scheme for 30 needy students in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday.

The Scholarship Scheme or­ganised by Relief and Aid Inter­national, a Non- Governmental Organisations (NGO), that seeks to put the smiles on faces of needy communities by working diligently to bridge the socio-cultural, educa­tional and economic gaps.

The beneficiaries included two accounting students, two law students, three medical sciences stu­dents, one agriculture science and marketing student, three political science and 18 nursing students.

According to Prof. Gyampo, he was a product of someone’s gener­osity and kindness, and had never forgotten how he became what he is today.

Prof. Gyampo also indicated that the time had come for government to be humble enough to identity people like the founder of the NGO, Peggy Ama Adamafio, who is using her resources to support others in need.

He further said life become enjoyable when everyone had something to eat and wear, and urged the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunity given them, in order to use their expertise to help others because,“wealth that is not shared is not wealth.”

A Patron of the NGO, Dr Nya­ho NyahoTamakloe, also urged the scholarship Secretariat to operate with integrity in order to offer the needy what they deserve instead of awarding the scholarship to the undeserving, especially children of the affluent in society.

Integrity, he explained, was at its lowest peak in the country and what the Scholarship Secretariat needed now was to redeem its im­age by decentralising its activities to identify those who really need their packages.

The Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi Bonte, commended the organisation for the efforts it had made in transforming the lives of the Tertiary students and the community, and prayed for Gods guidance to enable them succeed.

A former Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ismael Tetteh Aryeetey, who chaired the event, said hope and empowerment were the desires of every human, hence the need to acknowledge and recognise those who sacrifice to the benefit of others.

Ms Adamafio said the aim of the group was to promote and foster­good and progressive relationships in society, enhance access to basic amenities, cater for the predomi­nant needs of the vulnerable and support existing programmes in order to improve the country’s educational system.

She again stated that the group currently takes care of 30 elderly persons by financing their dental surgery, provided boreholes to seven communities and funded the Bukom Borehole water project which was handed over to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to manage.

