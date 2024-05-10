Korle Klottey delegation gains waste mgt expertise in Moscow training

A delegation from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assem­bly (KoKMA) have returned from a fruitful training programme in solid waste management and circular economy in the Russian capital Moscow.

Led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Nii Adjei Tawiah, the delegation comprised six members who underwent intensive training at the Peoples’ Friendship Univer­sity of Russia (RUDN) University.

The training, held between March 11 and April 7 sought to equip the staff with the necessary knowledge and skills to address the growing challenges of waste management, and promote circular economy practices within the municipality.

“With 10 employees participat­ing in the programme, KoKMA took the first step in implementing its agreement with RUDN Uni­versity, signed in 2023, to enhance cooperation in science and educa­tion,” says the KoKMA MCE.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview in Accra yesterday to share their experience, Nii Tawiah said the programme, a combination of lectures, seminars, case studies, and field visits, cov­ered a range of topics essential for effective waste management.

These included understanding the sources and impacts of waste generation, principles of waste classification and processing, and exploring modern technologies and equipment used in waste manage­ment.

It also provided an opportunity for the KoKMA delegation to visit advanced industrial waste man­agement sites, allowing them to witness first-hand the application of modern technologies and best practices in waste management.

This practical exposure, the MCE said was instrumental in broadening their understanding and provided valuable insights for implementing similar strategies back home.

Nii Tawiah, expressed his gratitude to the Russia Federation, RUDN University, and the Insti­tute of Ecology for their commit­ment to training the KoKMA staff.

He stressed the significance of the training in improving service delivery and organisational effec­tiveness, particularly in a munic­ipality operating within a central business district like Korle Klottey.

“Our visit also facilitated dis­cussions with key stakeholders, including the Russian Environ­mental Operator (REO), exploring potential collaborations in waste management.

“Discussions centered on tech­nology exchange and the possibility of acquiring Russian equipment to enhance waste processing capabili­ties in Ghana.”

The MCE indicated that the training programme marked a significant milestone in KoKMA’s efforts to improve waste manage­ment practices and foster sustain­able development, and underscored the importance of international co­operation and knowledge exchange in addressing common environ­mental challenges and advancing towards a cleaner, greener future.

BY TIMES REPORTER