WPRD festival 2024 puts spotlight on AI, sustainability PR

In an era marked by unprece­dented challenges and transfor­mative shifts, the significance of Public Relations (PR) professionals has reached new heights and has never been more crucial.

The Public Relations community is expected to converge to celebrate the highly anticipated 2024 World Public Relations Day ((WPRD), a festival being organised by Global Media Alliance.

Themed “The future of Public Relations in a changing world”, this year’s festival campaign begins this month to July with a line of activi­ties that promise to be engaging and insightful for professionals across the PR industry in Africa.

“This year’s WPRD Festival is a momentous occasion for the PR community to come together, reflect on our achievements, and chart a course for the future,” Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, said.

“In an era defined by rap­id change and disruption, PR professionals play a pivotal role in shaping narratives, building trust, and driving positive social impact. This year’s celebration is an oppor­tunity to reaffirm our commitment to excellence, integrity, and ethical conduct in all aspects of our prac­tice,” he said.

The festival will feature a series of events, including slush events, masterclass programmes, virtual thought leadership sessions, an in­dustry mixer, and the main summit.

This year’s festival will touch on key areas such as Sustainability PR, Storytelling, Arts, Artificial Intelligence, and Political Commu­nication.

With a special focus on AI and Sustainability PR, this year’s festival will explore the impact of AI and Sustainability in shaping com­munication strategies for brands, organisations, and individuals.

The 2024 World PR Day Fes­tival was launched with a podcast conversation exploring the latest trends, opportunities and challeng­es in the industry.

The 2024 World Public Relations Day Festival has lined up renowned speakers, thought leaders, and industry experts, who will share their insights, case studies, and best practices.

