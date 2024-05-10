Ga Mantse invited to receive Pan African Award in USA

Royal Majesty, King Tackie Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council received honorary invitation last Wednesday from the organisers of the Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit.

The invitation letter says that “We are delighted to extend our warmest greetings and invite you as a Speaker and Recipient of one of Africa’s highest honours, The Pan African Change Maker Order of Merit, at the 9th Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit, in recognition of your visionary leadership and dedication to advancing social impact and sustainable development across Africa, which have positioned you as a true pioneer and a driving force in shaping our continent’s future”.

The theme for this year’s Summit is “Global Partnerships for African Progress: Fostering Collaboration Across Continents” and would take place at Maryland, United States of America on September 20th.

The organisers of the Summit further stated that “Your dedication to promoting cultural heritage, advancing education, and fostering community development has earned you the respect and admiration of people worldwide.

As the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, your commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Ga people is exemplary. Your efforts to empower youth, promote education, and drive sustainable development have been instrumental in improving the lives of many in your community”.

Receiving the invitation from the representatives of the Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit, King Tackie Tsuru II through his deputy protocol director expressed happiness and willingness to participate in the summit and says that “the King feels encouraged and motivated to do more for his people, country and Africa at large”.

Present at the Ga Mantse’s palace to receive the invitation is one of the sub chiefs in Greater Accra Nii Adams Brain under the stool name Nii Ablorh Kojo I.

Dr. Salisu Muhammad Mas-oud, the Managing Director of the Dan Masoud Group of Companies, leading the delegation to present the special invitation says that “the King is an exemplary leader who does not discriminate and opens his doors to development and peace in the Ga State and Ghana for that matter.

Also present at the meeting was a chairman of the finance and fundraising committee of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC), His Eminence Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman.

The Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit has a rich history of bringing together influential leaders and thinkers from around the globe. Past editions have been held in cities such as Accra, Ghana; Dubai, UAE; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Rabat, Morocco; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Istanbul, Turkey; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Senegal, featuring esteemed speakers including H.E. Danny Faure, former President of Seychelles; Paulo Gomes, Former Executive Director of the World Bank; H.E. Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar; Soumeylou B. Maïga, Former Prime Minister of Mali; and Dr. Dauda Lawal, Executive Governor of Zamfara State in Nigeria.