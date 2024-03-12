 SONA debate: Your scorecard abysmal  … Minority to President

The Minority Lead­er, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has presented what he said is the “abysmal scorecard” of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government.According to the Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam lawmaker, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govern­ment had reversed all the economic indicators left it by the John Ma­hama- led government in 2017, despite being the most resourced government ever in the history of the country.

Winding up his caucus’ debate on the message of the state of the na­tion address presented to Parliament, Dr Forson said the Akufo-Addo government had not lived up to the expectation of the Ghanaian people; and in the process, worsened their living conditions.

For example, he said the debt to GDP which stood at 55.6 in 2016 has moved to over 100 per cent, ex­change rate from GH¢ 3.8 per dollar to GH¢ 13, inflation from 15.4 to an average of 40 in 2023, unemploy­ment 8.40 to 14.70, lending rate from 21 per cent to 33 per cent.

The above indicators, he submit­ted, explains why businesses were folding up because under these outrageous economic indicators, it was almost impossible for businesses to access financing.

“Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill and huge fiscal space enough to transform our coun­try as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

“Yet, this government and the NPP have gone down as the worst performing government in the histo­ry of Ghana!” he said in Parliament, yesterday.

He continued: “Mr Speaker, I can say without any doubt that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia who promised to trans­form Ghana within 18 months have been a monumental failure. They promised heaven but delivered hell!

“Our reality today stands in sharp contrast with the glossy picture the President depicted to the people of Ghana,” Dr Forson said.

Despite receiving GH¢ 925 billion in revenues, excluding government grants, Dr Forson said there was nothing to show for the historic funds available to the government.

As a result of the failed policies of the government, Dr Forson said businesses were leaving Ghana to neighbouring countries like Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast and other places in the sub-region which are fast becoming destinations of choice for businesses.

Notwithstanding the “hardship imposed on Ghanaians”, Dr Forson said the government remained insensitive to the plight of the people and continue to foist “draconian taxes” on the already over-burdened Ghanaian.

With the Vice President and flag­bearer of the NPP indicating in his vision statement that he would scrap some taxes, the Minority leader said the government must demonstrate that commitment or they would force it to be done.

“On behalf of the NDC Minority caucus, I am serving notice that we will bring a Private Member’s Bill to remove these taxes, including e-levy, emission tax and betting tax,” he indicated.

For Dr Ato Forson, the Akufo-Adddo government would be remembered for destroying many Ghanaian families through its dreadful economic policies having supervised bankrupt economy which is debt-riddled, and over-taxed.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI