Pres Akufo-Addo urges global collaboration…to deal with piracy in Gulf of Guinea

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for greater levels of co-operation and collaboration from stakeholders in dealing with the emerging threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said it was imperative that the global community fostered closer collaboration in ensuring maritime security across all oceans.

President Akufo-Addo made the call at the opening of the second African Maritime Forces Summit and third Naval Infantry Leader­ship Symposium Africa, in Accra on Tuesday.

This year’s symposium was under the theme, “Cooperation at Sea: Safeguarding African Maritime Security”.

President Akufo-Addo said the event provided the global commu­nities with a “unique opportunity to strengthen our partnerships, and enhance our collective capabilities through constructive dialogue, exchange of best practices, and ex­ploring innovative solutions to the maritime security challenges facing our continent.”

He recognized the Gulf of Guinea region as a key route for international trade that connects all the major continents, from the Middle East and Asia to Europe, and the Americas and the growing investments in the region, especially in offshore oil and gas infrastruc­tures.

The President said the coastal trading and maritime traffic were, therefore, bound to increase and with this growing wealth and geo-strategic relevance, the region had to cope with both traditional and emerging maritime security threats.

President Akufo-Addo said that these transnational crimes did not only threaten national and regional peace and stability, but also was at a great cost to the economies of both coastal and non-coastal states.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation in ensuring maritime security and combating illegal activities in the region’s coastal waters.

She said, currently, Ghana was collaborating with the US on trade, development, law enforcement, security cooperation, among other critical issues.

With regard to security cooper­ation, Ms Palmer noted that, US had provided significant security as­sistance to Ghana, including US$28 million last year, to support training and equipment for the Ghana Navy and other security forces.

The Ambassador said such assistance was aimed at protecting Africa’s coastal waters, which were critical for commerce, from the threats of piracy, illegal fishing, and illicit trade. She commended Ghana for its leadership role in promoting regional security and democra­cy, adding that President Nana Akufo-Addo had taken the lead in being a vocal advocate for demo­cratic norms. Ms Palmer lauded the Ghana Navy and the government for co-hosting the event to high­light the strong bilateral relation­ship between the US and Ghana.

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, said the ocean offered strategic uses that were critical for national development and commended the US for its continuous support for safety and security through capacity building and equipment transfer.

Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, Commander of US Naval Forces, Europe and Africa, said the US would focus on protecting exclu­sive economic zones and enhancing collaboration to address maritime security issues.

The Commander of US Marine Corps Force, Europe and Africa, Major General Robert B. Sofge, reiterated the need for cooperation to address complex international security challenges and praised Ghana for hosting the conference.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL & CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS