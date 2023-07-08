Some scenes from the Daadin Baaki Poetry Festival

Mumin the Wordsmith

Hundreds of poetry enthusiasts on Sun­day, trooped to the ETS Drama Studio in Accra to mark the 6th edition of the Daadin Baaki Poetry Festival.

A thrilling experience The performers thrilling the audience

According to founder of the show, Mumin the Wordsmith, “Daadin Baa­ki” in Hausa speaks of the ability to express oneself articulately or someone who is “chatty”.

The festival gives plat­form to literary creatives to showcase their talents and messages. which aims at promoting the rich Hau­sa culture and literature.

There were exciting performances from Mumin the Wordsmith, Adam ibn Adam, Nura the Linguist, Ijhara the Teller, Faiza and other poets which touched on societal issues such as rape, economic hardships, poor governance, romance etc.

Although there was a slight drizzle, the show continued.

Mumin the Wordsmith closed the show with an unforgettable performance titled “I want to talk about Us.”

By Yunusah Essandoh