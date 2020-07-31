Shafiu not in Ashgold’s plan for new season

AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong has disclosed that striker Shafiu Mumuni is not in the plans of the club for next season.



Mumuni has reportedly cut ties with the Obuasi based club after declining to renew his expired contract.



“It is true that some of our players’ contracts have expired but we are in talks with most of them for an extension,” he told Ashh FM in Kumasi.



“Most of the players have taken their cheques already. Shafiu Mumuni came for his cheque but It was a previous debt which was to be paid to him.



Frimpong claims head coach of the club Roberto Landi does not have the prolific attacker in his plans.



“The coach said there is a problem with him because he has been on trials for four times and the videos he has watched on Shafiu would not suit his plans.”



Mumuni who was top scorer at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal is reported to have reached agreement Asante Kotoko SC over a possible move. –Ghanasoccernet.com