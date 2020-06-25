Presidential Advisor on Health wants end to football season

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider cancelling the current football season and plan for the next one.

Dr Nsiah-Asare, who spoke to Kumasi-based FOX FM yesterday in his capacity as a football fan, said: “in my candid opinion, if the GFA can meet and decide to end the season now and plan for the new season, it will be fair to all.”

“We all love the sport and would want to see it back. However, the first phase of easing restrictions would end on July 31. We are doing daily monitoring and evaluating the situation and this would tell us when the next phase would start,” he said.

Alluding to the fact that it may be possible that the second phase of the easing of restriction may not start after July 31, Dr Nsiah-Asare opined that waiting that long would not be a prudent decision to make.

“We are easing steadily, looking at the science and data that has come out of the first phase, the well-being of Ghanaians is paramount and we would not do anything to put the lives of the population in danger,” he asserted.

According to him, but for the Covid-19 pandemic, the various leagues across the world would have wrapped up by now.

“If a decision is taken to cancel and start on a fresh note somewhere in September or October, it would be ideal for the GFA.

Football activities, including the league and FA Cup for both men and women, were brought to a halt on March 15 when a ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, initially came into force as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With football activities finding its way back in Europe and some parts of Africa, many Ghanaians were eager to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ease restrictions to allow for sporting activities to return.

However, during his 10th update address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic on May 31, he announced the extension of ban on contact sports to July 31, while easing restrictions on non-contact sports.

Following this decision, the GFA announced to its members that it would come out with a decision on the leagues by June 30 on the way forward for football as the governing body continues to monitor the situation.

Many football administrators, coaches and players have voiced out calling on the GFA to cancel the current season as well.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY