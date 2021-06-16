President Akufo-Addo bids farewell to UK, Germany envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government is committed to bringing energy and strength into developing its new trade relations with the United Kingdom (UK).

He said the agreement, which was forged between the two nations following the exit of the UK from the European Union (EU), had strengthened the bilateral and trade relations between Ghana and the UK.

President Akufo-Addo said this when the outgoing UK High Commissioner, Iain Walker, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to bid him farewell.

Ghana entered into a new trade deal with the UK this year to form the basis for trade between the two nations since the economic partnership agreement between Ghana and the EU was not binding on the UK.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the new arrangement with the UK had created a good condition for Ghana to trade effectively with the European nation.

The President congratulated the outgoing High Commissioner for a successful tour of duty in the country and urged him to be an ambassador for the country in his new endeavour.

“We appreciate very much the work you have done here,” he said, noting that very important officials from the UK visited Ghana during the tenure of Mr Walker.

Notable among them, he said, were His Royal Highness, Prince Charles and his wife and, most recently, the UK Home Secretary, Priti Partel.

“The energy and your concern you brought to bare in your work here made it clear to us that you have the best interest of our country at heart,” he said and indicated that the outgoing High Commissioner had set a difficult pattern for his successor to follow.

President Akufo-Addo touched on the 300-year relationship between Ghana and the UK and indicated that the relationship had a major impact on the lives of their people.

“Our official language is your language. Many of our institutions are firmly modelled to British institutions. Our system of law in Ghana is based on the common law in your country. All of these are as a result of the intercourse between our people and yours,” he said.

Mr Walker, on his part, thanked the government for the support and added that he made a conscious effort to visit most parts of the country.

“I guess time flies when you are having fun but it has been a phenomenal honour and privilege to represent my country here in Ghana,” he said.

In another development, the outgoing German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, also visited the President to bid him farewell after serving for five years.

He thanked the President for the support and indicated that the relations between Ghana and Germany had grown under President Akufo-Addo.

He commended the President for his commitment to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

