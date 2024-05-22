EU supports TVET with €33.5m …to improve education, job creation

The European Union (EU) has committed EUR 33.5 million to­wards the expan­sion and reinforc­ing of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), in Ghana.

The initiative, which is under the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills pro­gramme, seeks to improve educa­tion and job creation in Ghana.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, who announced this at the ‘Study in Europe’ net­working event in Accra, on Mon­day, which formed part of activities to mark the EU Day celebration, said: “we want to be a partner for the future of Ghana. Strengthening education and job creation is the best way to realise this ambition”.

He said the programme would empower Ghana’s workforce through enhanced skills develop­ment and employment opportu­nities.

Mr Razaaly said the EU re­mained dedicated to the Erasmus+ programme aimed at supporting education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

He indicated that Erasmus+ was a central pillar of the EU’s support for education, offering Ghanaian youth a unique opportunity to gain top-level academic experience.

“Beyond schooling, Erasmus al­lows for cultural exchange between Europe and students from around the world,” The EU Ambassador said.

“Each year, approximately 1000 students fly over to the best universities in Europe with the help of scholarships offered by the EU and its member states. In addition, European Universities provide many scholarships through bilateral agreements with Ghanaian Univer­sities,” he added.

Mr Razaaly stressed that “edu­cation support and jobs creation will remain a priority for the EU for years to come. The future of EU-Ghana relations lies in nurtur­ing our young talents and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to develop”.

Mr Razaaly said, a brighter future for Ghana “begins with fostering a new generation of innovative and resilient leaders.”

He urged Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the opportunity and improve upon their skills as the programme had been expanded to attract more partners in Europe.

The Deputy Director General for the Ghana Technical Educa­tion Commission (GTEC), Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie, said the partner­ship with the EU was pivotal in transforming Ghana’s educational landscape and empowering the youth through enhanced educa­tional mobility.

“This initiative aligns per­fectly with our shared vision of equipping young talents with the necessary tools to thrive in an ev­er-evolving job market,” he stated.

The Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Ms Vanessa Phala, urged students to utilise the opportunities to support Ghana’s development.

