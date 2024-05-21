Refrain from campaigning along religious lines in the upcoming general elections- Apostle Nyamekye

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Nyamekye has called on religious leaders and politicians to refrain from campaigning along religious lines in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th Extraordinary Council Meeting of the COP held on Wednesday at the Pentecost Convention Center, Gomoa-Fetteh, Central Region, Apostle Nyamekye stressed the need to maintain the country’s long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians.

The three day meeting was on the theme “A people of God unleashed to transform their world.”

According to Apsotle Nyamekye, it was very important for all parties to focus on developmental issues rather than religious affiliations.

“Ghanaians have lived peacefully with our Muslim brothers in this country for a long time, and we should not let elections divide us.”

“The politicians should spare us religious lines for the sake of tranquility,” he added.

According to him the COP had already begun engaging with political parties, conveying the church’s expectations and the need to prioritise unity over division.

Apostle Nyamekye warned that the church will continue to be vocal on this issue, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

“Whoever qualifies to have his name on the ballot paper is a Ghanaian. What is important is that we continue to tolerate each other for the sake of peace,” he added.

Apostle Nyamekye also highlighted COP’s commitment to accountability and societal transformation, emphasisng its vision of impacting society.

In furtherance, he expressed the importance of recognising individuals excelling in various spheres, adding that his outfit focused on honoring those making national and international impact, including notable figures like the Inspector General of Police (IGP), among others.

He also underscored the church’s role in social and economic development, aiming to uplift and transform lives beyond spiritual matters.

With the general elections approaching, he reiterated the need for peace campaigns to prevent tensions and ensure national unity, reflecting the church’s ongoing efforts to promote harmony during critical times.

FROM RAISSA SAMBOU, GOMOA FETTEH