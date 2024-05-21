President urges surveyors to promote professional standards

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday opened this year’s International Federation of Surveyor Conference in Accra with a call on surveyors to promote professional standards.
The four day event dubbed ‘Fig Working Week 2024’ is on the theme ‘Your World, Our World: Resilient Environment and Sustainable Resources Management for All.’
The International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) was founded in 1878 and it is a United Nations and World Bank recognised Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).
According to the President, rapid urbanisation, environmental, and the urgent need for sustainable resource management demand innovative solutions.
He indicated that the FIG has been instrumental in promoting such innovations and standards, adding that it works in facilitating global collaborations among surveying professionals contributes immensely to enhancing land governance and spatial planning worldwide.
“In Ghana we have felt the impact of initiatives of surveyors, particularly in improving our land administration system.”
“These efforts are crucial as they influence our direction, our goal for economic growth, for increasing agricultural productivity, and for environmental conservation. It is our responsibility to ensure that as we develop, we must do so in a matter that is sustainable,” he said.
This sustainability, President Nana Akufo-Addo said it could only be achieved through resilient environmental practices that are built into every aspect of planning and development process.
“Surveyors are the forefront of this endeavour, providing the critical data and insights needed to make informed decisions that protect and preserve our natural resources,” he underscored.
On her part, president of the International Federation of Surveyors, Dr Diane Dumashie, highlighted the crucial role of surveyors in forming robust connections with governance, saying that strong ties with government entities could enhance the impact and relevance of their work.
Dr Dumashie further urged participants to use the conference’s platforms for engaging in meaningful discussions with various entities.
BY RAISSA SAMBOU