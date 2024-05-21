Nursing and Midwife Council revokes suspension of newly approved fees, charges Nursing and Midwife Council revokes s

The Nursing and Midwife­ry Council has revoked its suspension of the newly approved fees and charges for nurses and midwives.

At a meeting held by the coun­cil on May 15, 2024 by the 15th Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, it said it has taken the decision to implement the newly approved fees and charges with the exception of that of the Foreign Verification.

It said the Foreign Verifica­tion fee was under review and the amended fee would be communicat­ed soon.

A press statement issued by the Council in Accra yesterday and copied, the Ghanaian Times said the effective date for the revocation and implementation of the newly approved fees and charges (Mis­cellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2024(L.I. 2481) is tomorrow May 22, 2024.

According to the statement, the Nursing and Midwifery Council remained dedicated to upholding the highest standards of training and practice of Nursing and Midwifery for the benefit of the public.

It is recalled that on March 26, 2024, the council issued a press statement on the suspension of the newly approved Foreign Verification fee and other charges.

