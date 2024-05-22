Kosmos Innovation Centre, Mastercard Foundation name winners of AgriTech Challenge Pro

Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and Mas­tercard Foundation have announced the winners of the 2024 Agri-Tech Challenge Pro, highlight­ing their commitment to develop the next generation of young Gha­naian entrepreneurs in the agricul­tural sector with job-readiness skills for fulfilling and dignified work opportunities.

The winners were announced after a successful pitch competition held in Accra, where 35 teams pre­sented their business pitch decks to a panel of judges.

At the end of the competition, 24 teams received seed funding support to scale up and grow their business innovations.

The participating universities for this year’s Challenge included University of Ghana (UG), Kwame

Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Takora­di Technical University (TTU), Ho Technical University (HTU), Ko­foridua Technical University (KTU), University of Development Studies (UDS), SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR).

The Agri Tech Pro teams showcased their business ideas from product and service delivery for sustainable production, to techno­logical application, value addition, and eco-friendly packaging.

The winning teams for the 10,000 USD Category were Are­tha Forson (Takoradi Technical University); Bunny Bites (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Cas-Tech (Takoradi

Technical University); DeliMush (University for Development Stud­ies); Ghana Fert (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technol­ogy); Green Heart SE (Koforidua Technical University); Healthy Farmer (University for Development Studies); PaCo Paper (Koforidua Technical University); Rabitton (University of Cape-Coast); Rijona Biochemicals (University of Devel­opment Studies).

The following teams won USD15, 000 each; Agro KiniSols (Bolgatanga Technical University) and Fresh Line Post-Harvest Solu­tions (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology).

In addition, USD20,000 each was awarded to the following start-ups: DEECOM Nutrifoods (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Hullsnovation (Uni­versity for Development Studies); Sunray (University for Business and

Integrated Development Stud­ies); Tekcycle (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technol­ogy); FEEP Fibertech ( University of Energy and Natural Resources); and Harvest Ease Innovations (University of Energy and Natural Resources).

3 Farmate Robotics (University of Ghana); Green Husk Innova­tions (University for Development studies); Sunify Solardry Technol­ogy (University for Development Studies) each won USD30,000L while McHan Cosmetics (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology) and YARP Foods (University of Energy and Natu­ral Resources) each was awarded USD35,000.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Kosmos Innovation Centre, Benjamin Gyan- Kesse, underscored the relevance of the competition in nurturing young

entrepreneurs for the agricultural ecosystem.

“Since its inception, the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro has played a major role in shaping the mind-set of young people about agriculture. Every year, we focus on building viable businesses that have the potential to create economic empowerment for young people. KIC also provides the requisite training, tools, network, and resources to help these businesses thrive and grow,” said Benjamin Gyan-Kesse.

Mr Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation, noted that collaboration and innovation in building the next generation of players for the agricultural sector are key to driving change and fostering growth in the nation’s agricultural space.

BY TIMES REPORTER