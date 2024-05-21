Yango implement safety measures to protect riders

Yango, an international technology has upgraded the security features of its ride hailing service in Ghana.

The upgrade is aims at ensuring the safety and well-being of both riders and partner drivers in the market.

Tom Ofonime, General Manager of Yango in Ghana, speaking on the new safety measures in Accra at the weekend, said the move formed emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to safety and was in response to the evolving safety needs of customers.

“The safety and security of our riders and drivers are our top priorities. We are dedicated to implementing robust security measures and leveraging innovative technologies to create a safe and trusted ride-hailing environment for everyone in Ghana,” he said.

He said as part of the new safety measures, Yango had incorporated a function that requested a selfie from new users to place a ride request and the passenger will also see the driver’s selfie for the same reasons.

“Also, before the trip, the drivers also have access to the passenger’s number of trips and ratings based on the feedback from the previous trips and passengers can now view detailed partner driver information including a photo, name, vehicle license plate, and score before their ride,” Mr Ofonime, stated.

He said other already existing safety features for drivers included the display of riders rating, identity photo checks in special cases, display of alert zones and non-penalty configuration for drivers to be able to skip orders to the alert zones, display of point B for drivers in alert zones, display of riders profile picture, rating form to evaluate riders and in-app calls to support.

He said Yango remained committed to fostering a culture of safety and accountability within its platform, continuously evaluating and updating its policies and procedures to align with best practices and regulatory standards.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE