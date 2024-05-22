Put in all your best effort …President tells new ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday swore in 10 ministers and 14 deputy ministers at a brief ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.

Their swearing-in followed approval by Parliament last Friday. In all those sworn in included 10 substantive ministers and 14 deputy ministers.

The 10 substantive ministers were Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister of Health; Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister of Environment, Science, Technol­ogy and Innovation; Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister of Information and Ms Dakoa Newman, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Also included were Mr Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisa­tion and Rural Development; Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resourc­es; Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister; Mr Daniel Machator, Oti Regional Minister; and Ms Abena Osei-Asare, Minis­ter of State, Finance.

The deputy ministers, however included: Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Information; Vincent Ekow Assa­fuah, Local Government, Decen­tralisation and Rural Development; Charles Acheampong, Communi­cations and Digitalisation; Adelaide Ntim, Health; Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Health; Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Works and Housing; Ak­wasi Konadu, Lands and Natural Resources and Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

The rest are John Kobina Sanie, Energy; Collins Adomako Mensah, Energy; Professor Kingsley Nyar­ko, Education; Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, Employment and Labour Relation; Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Gender, Children, and So­cial Protection, and Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, Finance.

Addressing the ministers, President Akufo-Addo urged them to put in all their best effort, even though they had only seven months to contribute and also charged them to uphold the princi­ples of the oaths they had taken in carrying out their duties.

President Akufo-Addo however, expressed disappointment in the minority for walking out on the approval process.

“It was a pity that at the last moment, the minority, which par­ticipated in all the prior processes, found it necessary to walk out of parliament and the formal approval stage.

“We thank God that the walk-out was not fatal to the vote of approval. We learn every time more and more about the vagaries of Parliamentary life,” he said.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL