2024 polls: Be vigilant and ensure the right things are done  …Mahama to clergy

Former President, John Dramani Maha­ma, has called on the church, as the moral voice of society, to address issues sur­rounding the 2024 electoral process.

He expressed particular concern over several matters related to the Ejisu by-elec­tion and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In an interaction with the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra yesterday, Mr Maha­ma emphasised the need for the church to advocate for neutrality and ensure a free and fair election.

He underscored the critical role the church plays in up­holding democratic principles and promoting justice within the electoral framework.

Mr Mahama highlighted the importance of the church in speaking out against practices that undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

He repeated his allegation that President Akufo-Addo was appointing politically ex­posed individuals to positions of trust where neutrality and non-partisanship are essential.

According to him, these appointments do not foster confidence in the lead-up to the forthcoming polls.

The NDC flagbearer, thus, urged the church to actively engage in discussions and actions that would promote a transparent and trustworthy electoral process.

Mr Mahama reiterated his call for the church to be vigilant and vocal about electoral issues, ensuring that the democratic process is safeguarded for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“This is a president who is appointing politically exposed people into positions of trust where they are supposed to be neutral and non-partisan, and so people who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party, today, are commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How do you expect them to be neutral and fair in what is happening?” he quizzed.

He said, “People who were patrons of TESCON on campus are today com­missioners of the Electoral Commission. But we want to wake up the conscience of the nation that the right thing must be done so that the outcome can actually be the will of the people.”

“So going up to the elec­tion, we will continue to play our part. We will raise the red flags anytime we think things are not going very well. And we believe that the church community should also keep an eye and be vigilant in terms of making sure that the right thing is done,” he said. –Myjoyonline.com