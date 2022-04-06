Police investigate alleged murder of rickshaw rider

The Bono Regional Police Command has begun investigation into the alleged murder of John Bonyaa, a 21-year-old rickshaw rider, at Bodamni-Nkwanta, near Chiraa, in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region.

The police have deposited the body of Bonyaa at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong,who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Sunyani, said no arrest had been made so far.

He said the body of Boyaa was discovered lying in a supine position with a nylon rope tied at the neck through the mouth with blood clot and bruises on the face.

ASP Oppong said the police received a distress call from Ahmed Ibrahim, Assembly member for the Imamkrom Electoral Area, in the Municipality, about the case,

He said the police went to the place and took the body to the Chiraa Police station, where Sylvester Bonyaa, father of the deceased, identified the body.

ASP Oppong said the police suspected that the Bonyaa was killed by thieves and his rickshaw was stolen said, adding that, the Police later went back to comb the scene and found a yellowish rickshaw with an empty tank abandoned in the bush. -GNA