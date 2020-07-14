Police arrest 2 Nigerians for human trafficking

The Central Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested two Nigerians at Gomoa Pomadze on suspicion of kidnapping and human trafficking.

According to Police intelligence, the suspects, Paul Okafor and Duru Favour, are said to be engaged in kidnapping and trafficking of young Nigerians to perpetrate cyber-crime activities in the country.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), DSP Irene Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer and Head of the AHTU, said 39 victims, all Nigerians in their twenties, were rescued in the process.



She said on Sunday, July 12, at about 11am, the Winneba District Police Command, acting on information dispatched a Police Patrol team to Gomoa Pomadze, where they met a 21-year-old Nigerian, Charles Ikorohk in the company of three Ghanaians.



She said Ikorohk told the Police team that he arrived in the country from Nigeria on Wednesday, January 22, to visit a friend but could not trace him.



He said he got stranded in Accra where he met one Uzo at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange area, who later introduced him to one Arisuezo, also a Nigerian.



She said Arisuezo brought Ikorohk to Winneba and kept him in a walled house together with other young men from Nigeria.



According to DSP Oppong, Arisuezo prevented his captives from leaving the compound and subjected them to all forms of in-human treatment and also engaged them in cyber-crime activities.



She said Charles managed to escape on Sunday, July 12, about 8am when he was tasked to weed the compound of the house while their supervisors went out with one of the victims to a mobile money vendor to withdraw some cash fraudulently received.



She said the police after receiving a tip off, quickly went to the house and rescued the 39 Nigerians and arrested the suspects.



Thirty-six laptops were also retrieved from the house.



DSP Oppong said the owner of the house was arrested and given a police enquiry bail while investigations were ongoing to arrest Michael Arisuezo and his other accomplices.



GNA