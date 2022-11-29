Otto Addo sorry for ‘gift penalty’ comment

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has apologised over comments he made suggesting that referee Ismail Elfath deliberately handed Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty in Ghana’s opening game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He also revealed that he has not been contacted by FIFA, neither has he attracted a fine for his comments regarding the quality of officiating following Ghana’s 3–2 defeat to Portugal in the opening game of Group H.

Following a controversial penalty awarded against Ghana by referee Ismail Elfath when Cristiano Ronaldo was deemed to have been fouled in the penalty box, the Black Stars gaffer accused the referee of awarding an unjust penalty.

“If somebody scores a goal, congratulations,” Addo said. “But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee.” he stated.

It appears Otto Addo has emerged from the incident unscathed.

He confessed to letting his emotions get the better of him and has since apologized

‘”Up until now we have not heard anything from FIFA.

Maybe I should use this opportunity to apologize if I was a little bit rude because I was emotional after the match.

Hopefully I won’t get a fine.” -Citinewsroom