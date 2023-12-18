 Olympics, Kotoko share points

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were held by Accra Great Olympics to a goalless draw game in their Week 15 clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Kotoko entered the game with confidence, hoping to add Olympics to their victims having demolished Hearts of Oak 3-2 at the same venue in week14, as both Accra teams have adopted the stadium as their home ground.

Both teams started off vigorously but it was Kotoko that appeared to have the upper hand, yet efforts at goal were squandered with Steven Mukwala the worst culprit.

Frankly, the Dade boys were a delight to watch with their impressive display and the efforts to earn a point from the game.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI