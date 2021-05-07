‘Nominate our MCE for continuous progress’

Residents of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reappoint Victoria Peprah as Chief Executive for Birim Central Municipal to continue with the several development initiatives.

They pleaded with the president to consider the competence already shown by Madam Peprah during her tenure and nominate her for the job for continuous progress.



The residents said the caretaker Municipal Chief Executive had worked to address challenges confronting the municipality and she worked for the construction of classroom blocks and provided several furniture for basic schools, which had mitigated the burden on parents and helped promote quality education.

They noted that some infrastructural challenges had been solved and the rest were under construction and during her administration, the municipality was selected to benefit from the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).





The residents indicated that during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madam Peprah supported and assisted traders and the public with hand sanitisers, nose masks, veronica buckets, soap and other protective items and the initiative helped families and households to make some savings as a result since people did not have to buy any COVID-19 protective gears with their pocket monies. -GNA