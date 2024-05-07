Disclose probe into allegations of corruption against govt officials – A-G

Investigative bodies must be honest and bold enough to disclose to the public the full results of investigations into allegations of corruption against members of government, which turn out to be untrue, the Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stated.

This, he said was a sure way to boost the confidence of the pub­lic in the government, and reduce suspicions, distrust and cynicism against public office holders.

Mr Dame made the call at the opening of the 14th Common­wealth Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of heads of Anti-Corruption Agency in Africa, in Accra, yester­day under the theme: ‘Strength­ening Institutions and Promoting Transparency: A means of fight­ing corruption in Commonwealth Africa.’’

The four-day event is being organised by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and expected to be attended by 120 delegates from 21 Common­wealth African countries.

Also in attendances were heads of security agencies, ministers of states, diplomatic corps, and representatives of civil society organisations.

Mr Dame said the effects of corruption were felt not only nationally, but globally.

He said to tackle corruption, Ghana had boosted the whis­tleblower regime, by promoting an amendment in 2023, to the Whistleblower Act 2006(Act 720) to ensure that 30 per cent of all revenues accrued from cases conducted on the strength off a whistleblower’s activities was paid into the fund and 10 per cent of income directly generated by the whistleblower’s effort was paid to the whistleblower.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said “corruption undermines the fabric of our so­cieties, corrodes public confidence in our institutions and suppresses economic development.”

She urged the delegates to remain steadfast in their com­mitment to upholding the values of integrity, accountability and justice.

COP Addo-Danquah said “the exchange of ideas and best practices will be invaluable as we seek to identify innovative strate­gies and solutions to complex and evolving nature of corruption in our respective countries.”

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, asked countries to be serious with efforts aimed at tackling corrup­tion, to be able to achieve Sustain­able Development Goals.

She called for the strengthen­ing of institutions and agencies to fight corruption to help promote economic growth.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Keith McMa­hon, stated that the fight against corruption was crucial for global progress.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI